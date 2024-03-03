Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $181.15 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $122.10 and a 12-month high of $198.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

