Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 50,439 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $3,602,712,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $128,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $97,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 907,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Up 0.6 %

ADT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

