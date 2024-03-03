Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $197,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.