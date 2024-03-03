Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $221,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $11,677,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

