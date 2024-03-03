Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $234,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $256.20 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $256.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average is $192.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.