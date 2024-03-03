Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $268,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eBay alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.