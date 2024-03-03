Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $217,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after acquiring an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

