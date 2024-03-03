Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $219,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 62,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trupanion by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

