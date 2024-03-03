Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $223,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $229,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

