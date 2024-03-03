Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $225,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

TBBK opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

