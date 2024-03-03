Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $269,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:AIT opened at $192.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

