Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $271,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,500,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

