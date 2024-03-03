Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVT. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.13, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,075.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

