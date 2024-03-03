Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after buying an additional 381,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.