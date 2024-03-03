Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Adient stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

