Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 5.8 %

ACHR stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.46. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

