Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cutera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

