Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,438,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,589 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,406.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.