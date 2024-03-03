Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,880 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

