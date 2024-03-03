Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,903 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.