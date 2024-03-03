Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 12,498 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 355,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 252,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RPD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

