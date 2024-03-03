Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 19,842 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Orion alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Orion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orion

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.