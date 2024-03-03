Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 26,837 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

