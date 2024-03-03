Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 3,288 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL opened at $440.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.