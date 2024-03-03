Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 43,743 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Macerich by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.