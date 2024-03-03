Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 8,745 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $61.12 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

