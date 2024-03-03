Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.