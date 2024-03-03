Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:TNK opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

