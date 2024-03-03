Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $222,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

