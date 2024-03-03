Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $229,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,641 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

