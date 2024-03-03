Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $264,000 Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 18.26. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.