Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xometry by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $148,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

