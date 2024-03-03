Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MTZ stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

