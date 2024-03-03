Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

