Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

