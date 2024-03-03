Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,215,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dell Technologies by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

