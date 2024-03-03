DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.27 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

