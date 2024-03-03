Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $70.59

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.59, but opened at $67.67. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 465,299 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

