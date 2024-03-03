Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $42.84

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $44.40. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 15,138,379 shares.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 227,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $948,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.