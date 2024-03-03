Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Gap Down to $47.83

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.83, but opened at $46.85. Dominion Energy shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 1,174,863 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

