Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $76.78

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.78, but opened at $74.66. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 7,450 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

