DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.98. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 57,358 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

