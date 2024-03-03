Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Drilling Tools International Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Drilling Tools International stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Drilling Tools International has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

