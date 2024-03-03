DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.