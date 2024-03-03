Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 74.5% in February

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the January 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.