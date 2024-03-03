Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 74.5% in February

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the January 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.21.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
