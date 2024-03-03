Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

ECL opened at $225.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $226.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

