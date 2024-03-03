Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,011,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELTP stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of -0.15. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

