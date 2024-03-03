Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $8.20

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $8.20 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.
Emerald Stock Up 6.5 %
EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.34.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerald
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.