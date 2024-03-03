Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $8.20

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $8.20 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.

Emerald Stock Up 6.5 %

EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

