Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 472,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 334,299 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $37.17.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Endava by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $58,433,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

