Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 319.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 590.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 181,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. ENI’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

